Governor Henry McMaster Reacts to SCANA Executive Departure

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster released the following statement Tuesday, in response to the departure of SCANA executives:

“While this decision indicates that SCANA is beginning to fully understand the devastating consequences of abandoning the VC Summer project, any effort to regain the public’s trust starts with no longer charging ratepayers for this failed project, and refunding them the money they’ve already paid for it.”

This comes on the heels of a meeting Monday by House lawmakers, where House Speaker Jay Lucas called for SCANA CEO Kevin Marsh to resign, saying in a statement: “It has become increasing clear that neither South Carolina ratepayers nor the South Carolina House of Representatives can have faith in SCANA under Marsh’s leadership.”The call came as House members look into ways to adjust rate making and regulation.

According to the Associated Press, SCANA announced Tuesday that Kevin Marsh is retiring as chairman and CEO of the company and its subsidiary, South Carolina Electric & Gas at the end of the year.