Halloween Morning Menu

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) –

Find out what spooky things are happening around town this Tuesday morning!

Let’s get spooky! Dutch Square Mall is hosting a free ‘Spooktacular’ Halloween party from 5:00-9:00p.m. tonight. There will be escape rooms, pumpkin patch, a costume contest and more. The food court will be open for guests to purchase refreshments.

Come out for a night full of tricks and treats. Stores in Five Points are staying open late to hand out sweet treats to all the ghouls and goblins in the neighborhood. Along with trick or treating, stores and restaurants will also offer sales, specials and promotions all day long.

Carve out some good times! Sheriff Leon Lott invites you to ‘Rock The Lott’ a free trunk or treat event tonight from 6:00-8:00p.m. at Columbia High School on Westchester Drive. Meet the mascots from USC, Benedict and Rushy from Rush’s. There will be live music, food, fun and games. Plus meet your favorite RCSD Live PD Deputies.