Knott picks up SEC weekly honor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Carolina center Alan Knott was awarded with the honor of being named the SEC’s Offensive Lineman of the Week on Monday.

He is the third Gamecock player to be recognized by the conference with a weekly award in the 2017 season.

Despite numerous injuries along the offensive front line, the one constant all season has been the play of the 6-4, 290-pound senior from Tyrone, Ga. Knott, a Rimington Award watch list candidate, turned in another strong performance in the Gamecocks’ 34-27 win over Vanderbilt, as the squad rushed for a season-high 212 yards, an average of 5.7 yards per rush, and a season-high three rushing touchdowns. It was the second-most rushing yards in the Will Muschamp Era at South Carolina.

Carolina offensive line coach Eric Wolford has had to piece together several different starting units this season. Nine players have started on the offensive line and the Gamecocks have used six different offensive line combinations in eight games, including four different starters at right tackle. Knott has been the glue through it all, starting every game at center this season and 37 overall in his Gamecock career.

Knott joins Deebo Samuel (Special Teams Player of the Week – Sept. 2 and 9) and D.J. Wonnum (Defensive Lineman of the Week – Oct. 7 and 14) as Gamecocks who have been recognized by the SEC for their outstanding play this season.

Knott and his Gamecock teammates travel to Georgia on Saturday, Nov. 4, to take on the SEC Eastern Division leading and second-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. Game time is set for 3:30 pm ET and the game will be televised nationally on CBS.

Gamecocks Athletics contributed to this article.