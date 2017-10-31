Multiple families displaced after fire at condominium complex

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Multiple families have been displaced from their homes, after an early morning fire at a condominium complex in Columbia.

Columbia Fire said it responded to 1320 Piney Grove Road around midnight. Crews said they had the flames suppressed in 45 minutes.

Officials have ruled the fire as accidental – they said radiant heat from the chimney came into contact with combustible materials.

Four units in the complex were affected. The total cost of damage is valued at $75,000.

The American Red Cross is helping the five adults who were displaced by providing financial help for food, clothing and comfort kits.