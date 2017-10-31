Panthers trade wideout Kelvin Benjamin

On Tuesday, the Panthers announced they’ve traded wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin to the Buffalo Bills for a third-and a seventh-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Panthers currently have 6-4 Devin Funchess on its roster, so Carolina was willing to part ways with the 6-5 Benjamin.

The long-term future of the wideout with the Panthers had to be decided after this season. Carolina used the fifth-year option on Benjamin’s rookie contract back in May, and will pay him $8.5 million next season.

Benjamin has 32 receptions for two touchdowns and 475 yards this season.