Richland Deputies Search for Larceny Suspect

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hoping you can help them find this man suspected of a larceny authorities say took place in the Farrington Apartments along the 15-hundred block of Farrington Way.

Deputies say the incident took place October 6th when the suspect is accused of stealing money orders from the apartment complex rent drop box worth around $3,700.00 dollars.

If you know who this man is and can help Richland County Deputies identify him, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC