Richland Library’s ‘Not so Spooky Halloween Stroll’
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Ghosts and goblins will make their way up and down Main Street this Halloween.
The Richland County Library will once again host the “Not-So-Spooky Halloween Stroll”, in downtown Columbia.
It will take place from 3pm to 5pm.
Businesses taking part on Main Street will hand out treats for the kids.
You can walk through the Main Street District for trick-or-treating at a range of participating businesses.
- Richland Library
- Columbia Museum of Art
- Main Street Public House
- Mast General Store
- Nickelodeon
- One Columbia for Arts & History
- Fancy That! Bistro & Catering
- Miss Cocky Boutique
- Franklin’s Printing & Marketing
- Blue Flour Bakery
- Uptown Gifts
- Persona Pizzeria
- Southern Squeezed
- Masala on Main
- WXRY
- Capitol Places
- Doctors Care
- City Center Partnership – Yellow Shirts