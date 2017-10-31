Richland Library’s ‘Not so Spooky Halloween Stroll’

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Ghosts and goblins will make their way up and down Main Street this Halloween.

The Richland County Library will once again host the “Not-So-Spooky Halloween Stroll”, in downtown Columbia.

It will take place from 3pm to 5pm.

Businesses taking part on Main Street will hand out treats for the kids.

You can walk through the Main Street District for trick-or-treating at a range of participating businesses.

Richland Library

Columbia Museum of Art

Main Street Public House

Mast General Store

Nickelodeon

One Columbia for Arts & History

Fancy That! Bistro & Catering

Miss Cocky Boutique

Franklin’s Printing & Marketing

Blue Flour Bakery

Uptown Gifts

Persona Pizzeria

Southern Squeezed

Masala on Main

WXRY

Capitol Places

Doctors Care

City Center Partnership – Yellow Shirts