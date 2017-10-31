SC State Campus Given ‘All Clear’ After Shooting Near Campus

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)- Officials with SC State University have deemed students safe after placing the university on lockdown as a result of nearby shooting.

Investigators with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office said a male was shot near the school around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.

According to deputies, the man has at least one gunshot wound and was taken to Regional Medical Center by a friend. Investigators said the shooting took place at an apartment complex on Buckley Street near the campus.

Investigators are following leads but if you have any information about this shooting, call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.