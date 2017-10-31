SCAN CEO Resigns, Lawmakers React

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- Just one day after lawmakers called for Kevin Marsh’s resignation, House Speaker Jay Lucas and Governor Henry McMaster are both calling Marsh’s retirement a good move for the people of South Carolina.

Big changes are coming to SCE&G’s executive board. The company announced CEO Kevin Marsh and Senior VP Stephen Byrnes will both retire from their positions. Moving current Executive VP Jimmy Addison up to Marsh’s role and Keller Kissam up to Byrnes’ role.

The announcement comes less than 24 hours after House Speaker Jay Lucas said lawmakers and ratepayers cannot have faith in the company under marsh’s leadership.

After announcement, Lucas said in a statement: “This necessary step should have occurred months ago and never at the behest of outside pressure. SCANA now has an opportunity to begin earning back the public trust it has deservedly lost over the V.C. Summer nuclear facility collapse.”

Governor McMaster also reacted saying: “While this decision indicates that SCANA is beginning to fully understand the devastating consequences of abandoning the vc summer project, any effort to regain the public’s trust starts with no longer charging ratepayers for this failed project, and refunding them the money they’ve already paid for it.”

This not the first retirement since the nuclear shutdown. Back in August, Santee Cooper President Lonnie Carter also announced his retirement.