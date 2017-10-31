SEC Network+ to broadcast USC-Virginia Tech game Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Additional information has been released for this Sunday’s “Hoops 4 Hurricane Relief” exhibition contest at Colonial Life Arena between the Gamecocks and Virginia Tech (Nov. 5, 2 PM ET), including broadcast information for the matchup. Also just announced, the returning Gamecock players and staff from last year’s historic Final Four squad will also receive their East Regional Champion rings prior to tip-off.

Sunday’s matchup versus the Hokies will be broadcast locally on 107.5 The Game, and will also be broadcast digitally on SEC Network+. Analyst Burch Antley will be joined on the SEC Network+ broadcast by both Gamecock head coach Frank Martin and Virginia Tech head coach Buzz Williams during the matchup.

Sunday’s exhibition event will raise funds for those impacted by the recent storms, as net proceeds from the game will support hurricane relief efforts in Texas, South Florida and Puerto Rico. Tickets for the game are $10 for a general admission seat, and can be purchased online or by calling the South Carolina Ticket Office at 1-800-4SC-FANS. Fans who donate $250 or more will receive two premium seats for the matchup.

Additionally, Martin and Williams encourage fans to make a donation online. Funds raised from the game on Nov. 5, and the online donations will be directed to organizations benefiting the affected areas.

Both coaching staffs and members of each program have deep ties to the affected areas. Martin is a native of South Florida and Williams is a native Texan. Virginia Tech associate head coach Steve Roccaforte is a Beaumont, Texas, native who had family and close friends directly impacted by the devastation, and Gamecock assistant Chuck Martin had family members in Puerto Rico impacted as well.

Both the Gamecocks and Hokies will begin the 2017-18 season on Nov. 10, as South Carolina travels to Wofford (7 p.m. ET) for its season opener, and Virginia Tech will host Detroit Mercy at 6 p.m. ET at Cassell Coliseum, as part of the 2K Classic.

Purchase Tickets: https://oss.ticketmaster.com/ aps/gamecocks/EN/buy/details/ bb18vat

Donate Online: https://crowdfunding.giving. sc.edu/project/8207