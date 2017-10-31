Suspect in Deadly Manhattan Terror Attack In Custody

Manhattan, New York (WOLO) —At least eight people are dead and as many as 11 other have been injured after a authorities say a rented pick up plowed through a crowd of people as they gathered in lower Manhattan a short time before Halloween festivities were set to take place Tuesday night.

New York officials confirm, a vehicle entered the West Street pedestrian and bike path North of Chambers Street, hitting multiple people along the way.

The vehicle kept driving southbound until it came to rest after hitting another vehicle car according to police. Authorities say the suspect got out of the truck and brandished “imitation firearms,”before he was shot and taken into custody by police.

That suspect has been identified as 29 year old Sayfullo Saipov living in Tampa, Florida, but according to officials from Uzbekistan.

New York Mayor Bill Del Blasio said “This was an act of terror, and a particularly cowardly act of terror aimed at innocent civilians”.

Authorities say the New York City Halloween parade will go on as planned.

