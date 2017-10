USC wins first exhibition of preseason vs. Erskine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Chris Silva had a game-high 15 points while freshman Justin Minaya chipped in 13 across a balanced scoring attack, as Carolina won their first exhibition of the 2017-18 campaign, defeating Division-II Erskine 85-44.

USC plays next on Sunday, hosting Virginia Tech in their “Hoops 4 Hurricane Relief” exhibition at 2 p.m., then will travel to Spartanburg for their season opener at Wofford November 10.