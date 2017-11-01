City of Columbia to Break Ground on New Busby St. Community Center

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A new community center is headed to the City of Columbia.

On Thursday, the City of Columbia will hold a groundbreaking for the Busby Street Community Resource & Training Center.

It will take place near the James Clyburn Memorial Pedestrian Bridge.

According to the city, construction will start this week and is expected to be complete in 2018.

The community center will feature a large conference room and recreation area and a new police substation.

WHAT: The City of Columbia will host a groundbreaking for the City’s Busby Street Community Resource & Training Center at the base of the James Clyburn Memorial Pedestrian Bridge.