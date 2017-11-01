Clemson National Championship sign goes missing on U.S. 76

BY: TYRIA GOINES

CLEMSON, S.C — One of 13 signs commemorating Clemson’s 2016 National Championship run went missing recently.

A photo that appears to be a screenshot of a Snapchat photo appeared on Instagram of a sign Tuesday, prompting a couple area TV outlets to contact the SC Department of Transportation.

A replacement sign is due by Thursday, according to SCDOT’s Andrew Leaphart.

Leaphart said the sign on Highway 76 near Tri-County Technical College has been missing about a week and a half. Leaphart also said this was not the first time one of the signs had been stolen. Each sign costs roughly $200 and is installed with anti-theft bolts to prevent it from being stole.

Oconee County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Creed Hashe explains that if someone is caught stealing a sign they can be charged with simple larceny, and if found with the sign elsewhere, could be charged with possession of stolen goods.