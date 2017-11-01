Clowney’s Halloween costume was not a shot at Texans owner

BY: TYRIA GOINES

HOUSTON, T.X. — Former Gamecock Jadeveon Clowney recieved some speculation regarding his Halloween costume at a party hosted by the Texans.

Clowney wore an orange prison jumpsuit costume to the Texans’ Halloween party seemingly in response to Houston team owner Bob McNair’s controversial comments.

McNair received backlash after he made the comment, “You can’t have the inmates running the prison” during a meeting with players and owners.

Many of the Texans and other NFL players were dissatisfied with the comment and the comment sparked numerous protests. Texans wide reciver DeAndre Hopkins skipped practice last week and most of the team — including Clowney — took a knee for the anthem before Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

A representative for the Texans released a comment, saying Clowney insists there “was no hidden meaning behind his Halloween costume. He was not taking a ‘shot’ at anyone. It was just that – a costume at a Halloween party,” according to the Houston Chronicle.