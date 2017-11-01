College Football Playoff announces 2021-2024 sites

ROSEMONT, ILLINOIS – Bill Hancock, Executive Director of the College Football Playoff (CFP), announced today that the CFP’s Management Committee has selected four more communities to host the national championship games. They are:

2021: Miami-South Florida (Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida)

2022: Indianapolis (Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana)

2023: Los Angeles (Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park, Inglewood, California)

2024: Houston (NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas)

“When we created the playoff, we said we wanted to move the national championship game around,” Hancock said. “We have done that. We call it ‘ten in ten’—ten different communities will have hosted the national championship game in the first ten years of the playoff. The CFP National Championship is one of the most popular sporting events in the United States and we’re proud to bring the game to fans in different regions of the country.

“Each of the four cities chosen met or exceeded our standards for selection,” Hancock continued. “Each has a first-class stadium that our fans will enjoy, a great convention center, excellent hotels for teams and fans, and the communities have successful track records of hosting major events. Each city also has wonderful, supportive people who we rely on to host a successful game.”

The following are the communities in which the first six national championship games of the playoff era have been played or are scheduled to be played:

2015: North Texas (AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas)

2016: Arizona (University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Arizona)

2017: Tampa Bay (Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida)

2018: Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia)

2019: Bay Area (Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California)

2020: New Orleans (Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana)

