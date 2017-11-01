GameStop is starting new Blockbuster-like service

GameStop will offer a new subscription service for customers just in time for the holidays.

BY ANDREA MILLER

ABC NEWS – GameStop will offer a new subscription service for customers just in time for the holidays.

The service, called PowerPass Unlimited Gaming Service, will allow subscribers to rent an unlimited amount of used games from GameStop stores over six months, Joey Mooring, GameStop’s director of corporate communications, told ABC News. It will be available starting Nov. 19 and can be purchased as a gift. The cost is $60.

“Guests can choose from any pre-owned video game in our catalog, from the throwback classics to the latest hits,” Mooring said.

The subscription includes the choice of one free used game to keep at the end of the period.

The PowerPass requires customers to pick up game rentals in a physical store, which is reminiscent of how the once popular Blockbuster’s movie rentals worked.

“If a game is not available in that store, we have a web in-store system that allows customers to select the game and then it is shipped to that store for them to pick up,” Mooring explained.

Subscribers must be registered members of GameStop’s Power-Up Rewards program, which has a free tier of membership available.

PowerPass will not be a renewable option for members, however. But that could always change.

“Anything is possible,” Mooring said.