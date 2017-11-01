Lexington P.D. hosts lunch to support family of Trooper Rebman

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington Police Department is hosting a lunch Wednesday afternoon, to raise money for the family of Trooper Daniel Rebman, Jr., who was killed in the line of duty in a traffic crash last week.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., officers will be service hot dogs, chips, a drink and dessert for $5 per lunch box.

The luncheon is happening at the Town of Lexington Municipal Complex at 111 Maiden Ln. in Lexington. There are a total of 500 lunch boxes. Seating will be available on site, or you can take your box to go.

LPD said local businesses donated all of the food, so most of the donations will go to the Rebman family.

Trooper Rebman leaves behind a wife and three young daughters.