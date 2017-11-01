Lexington Police Dept. to Host Luncheon for Fallen Trooper

Crysty Vaughan

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)–The Lexington Police Department is helping the family of a fallen SC Trooper.

Chief Terrence Green says the department will be having a luncheon to benefit the family of South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Daniel Keith Rebman, Jr.

Rebman died in the line of duty in a collision last week in Greenville County.

On Thursday, November 2, 2017, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., officers will be serving hot dog
lunches which will include two hotdogs, chips, drink, and dessert for $5.00 per box lunch.

This luncheon will take place at the Town of Lexington Municipal Complex which is located at
111 Maiden Lane in Lexington, South Carolina.

