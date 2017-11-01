Newberry falls to Miami in exhibition game Wednesday

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Newberry Wolves got the 2017-18 season off and running with an exhibition at the University of Miami (Fla.) Wednesday night at the Watsco Center, with the host Hurricanes coming away with a 106-79 win in Coral Gables.

Marshall Lange came away with the team-high 19 points. He knocked down all seven free-throw attempts. D.J. Vasiljevic led Miami with 30 points on 8-for-11 shooting from three-point range.

After holding the game scoreless for the first 1:26, the Hurricanes then scored the game’s first 15 points, until a three-point basket from James Stepp got the Wolves on the scoreboard just short of four minutes in. The Hurricanes pushed the lead out to 18, but Newberry fought back to within 10 after back-to-back threes by Stepp and Luke Gibson sandwiched around two Miami turnovers.

“We were a little overwhelmed with Miami’s size and athleticism, which led to a few turnovers and they knocked down a lot of three-point shots that we were hoping they would miss,” said Wolves head coach Dave Davis.

“We did play well at times. When we took care of the ball and played at our pace, we were able to do some good things. I was excited for how well we played. We won’t face another team this year as athletic as Miami is. Credit Coach Larranaga for allowing us to come down here and play.”

The Wolves fought back again, taking a 20-point Hurricane edge down to 13 points on a 7-0 run just past the midway point of the first half, capped off by a three from Nick Dietrich with just under eight minutes to play in the half.

UM led by 24 at the half, 65-41. Newberry scored six points off of second-chance points in the first, and 12 points off turnovers in the opening 20 minutes of play.

The Hurricanes were able to pull away in the middle stages of the second half, as both teams opened up the offense in a more free-flowing half of play.

Stepp added 13 points on 3-for-6 shooting from long range. The Wolves were 17-for-20 from the free-throw line in the contest and shot an even 50 percent (14-for-28) from three-point range.

The Wolves start the regular season on Friday, Nov. 10, when Newberry starts the Little Four SAC-Conference Carolinas Challenge in a game against Erskine, with the opening tip scheduled for 7 p.m.

Newberry Athletics contributed to the writing of this article.