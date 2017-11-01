Newberry heads to Florida to take on Miami Hurricanes

BY: TYRIA GOINES

CORAL GABLES, F.L. — The Wolves men’s basketball team travels to Coral Gables, Florida to face No. 12-ranked University of Miami in an exhibition matchup tonight at 7 p.m. at the Watsco Center.

The game will be available to watch on ACC Network Extra which is online only and available through ESPN3 here.

Newberry finished fifth in the South Atlantic Conference and posted a record of 18-11 which included a win against No. 23 Lincoln Memorial. The Wolves led NCAA Division II in steals per game (13.1) and three-point field goals made per game (14.2).

The Hurricanes were predicted to finish fourth in the ACC preseason poll after a 21-12 campaign that included a trip to the NCAA tournament. Miami head coach Jim Larranaga has been with the Hurricanes’ program for the last six seasons, recording 20 or more wins in all but one of his campaigns in Coral Gables. He rose to prominence the head coach at George Mason, where his Patriots made an improbable run to the Final Four as a No. 11 seed in 2006.

Larranaga spent 14 seasons at George Mason, all of which were spent working alongside Dr. Maurice Scherrens, current Newberry College President. Scherrens worked in various roles at George Mason from 1977 until his hiring at Newberry in 2012, the last 16 of which as the school’s Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

This is not the first time the Wolves have faced a powerhouse program. Last year, Newberry faced Final Four participant South Carolina in an exhibition match. The Wolves fell 107-89, scoring more points against the Gamecocks than any team except Alabama in the Crimson Tide’s 90-86 four-overtime win.

Following the Wolves’ matchup against Miami, Newberry will open their season at home on Friday, Nov. 10 against Erskine with tipoff set for 7 p.m.