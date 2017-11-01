Quorum Report: Investigating CFD’s Sole-Source Contract for Fire Trucks

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Nearly $5 million worth of fire truck purchases by the City of Columbia Fire Department has highlighted concerns about where they’re coming from in a recent Quorum Columbia investigative report.

The online publication, a partner of ABC Columbia, looked into a sole-source contract the CFD has with Spartan Fire and Emergency Apparatus. Quorum points out that a former Columbia Fire Chief now works for the company.

Rather than bid out fire trucks the city only works with that company which according to Quorum started in 2008 (the same year the chief left to work to for it).

Since then, Quorum reports the city has spent $4.9 million. Compare that to $3.3 million Richland County has spent on almost the same amount of trucks using a bidding process, a common and often required method of significant purchases for government departments.

Current Chief Aubrey Jenkins didn’t initiate the contract; his predecessor did. Jenkins says he has no relation with the former Special Operations Chief now at the Spartanburg company and can’t speak for how Richland County spends its money.

For Quorum’s in-depth report click here.