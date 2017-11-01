World-renowned sports agent to speak at USC tonight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One of the most successful businessmen in the world of sports will speak at the University of South Carolina, Wednesday.

University officials said Ron Shapiro has been named one of the 100 most powerful people in sports by Sporting News, and USA Today has called him one of baseball’s most respected agent-attorneys.

The free lecture begins at 6 p.m. in the Russell House Theater. Shapiro will discuss the industry’s current state, share stories from more than 40 years in the industry and field questions from audience members.

Shapiro founded Shapiro Advisors, a coaching and consulting company whose clients include the San Antonio Spurs, the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Browns.

“A Conversation with Ron Shapiro” is part of the Thomas H. Regan Executive Sport Seminar.