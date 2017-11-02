Astros win first World Series title in franchise history

LOS ANGELES — The Houston Astros won its first World Series in franchise history Wednesday night, taking down the Dodgers 5-1 in Dodger Stadium.

Houston scored five runs in the first two innings off LA pitcher Yu Darvish, including a home run hit by George Springer in the second to make it 5-0.

For Spring, his home run in the second inning was his fifth of the World Series, tying him for the Series record with Reggie Jackson and Chase Utley.

The Astros join the 1985 Royals as the only two teams in baseball history to win a pair of Game 7’s in the same postseason.