Coca-Cola Consolidated Building New Distribution Center in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– More business expansion is coming to South Carolina. On Thursday, Coca-Cola Consolidated announced plans to construct a $5 million sales and distribution center in Ridgeland, S.C.

The distribution center will be located at the Cypress Ridge Industrial Park and is expected to create at least 20 new jobs.

Coca-Cola Consolidated has seven locations in South Carolina and employs more than 1,200 people in the state, according to state officials.

Governor Henry McMaster reacted to the news saying , “Coca-Cola has been an important partner to our state for a long time – employing over 1,200 South Carolinians. Every time a company like Coca-Cola decides to invest in South Carolina, it shows the world that there is no company too big or too small to find success here.”