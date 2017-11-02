Coca-Cola Consolidated Building New Distribution Center in SC

Crysty Vaughan

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–  More business expansion is coming to South Carolina. On Thursday, Coca-Cola Consolidated announced plans to construct a $5 million sales and distribution center  in Ridgeland, S.C.

The distribution center will be located at the Cypress Ridge Industrial Park and is expected to create at least 20 new jobs.

Coca-Cola Consolidated has seven locations in South Carolina and employs more than 1,200 people in the state, according to state officials.

Governor Henry McMaster reacted to the news saying , “Coca-Cola has been an important partner to our state for a long time – employing over 1,200 South Carolinians. Every time a company like Coca-Cola decides to invest in South Carolina, it shows the world that there is no company too big or too small to find success here.”

Share

Related

Newberry Sherriff’s Dept. Sets up Prescripti...
More than 37 million fire extinguishers recalled
S.C. National Guard soldiers to return from Puerto...
Columbia breaks ground on new Busby Street communi...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android