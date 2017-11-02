Columbia breaks ground on new Busby Street community resource center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Residents around Busby Street will soon have a community resource and training center to use.

The City of Columbia is hosting a groundbreaking Thursday for the Busby Street Community Resource & Training Center, at the base of the James Clyburn Memorial Pedestrian Bridge.

Construction will start soon after with anticipated completion in 2018.

The city says the facility will feature a conference room, recreation area and police substation, with state of the art technology capabilities. A second phase of construction, beginning in 2018, will include walking trails, a playground and plazas on the one acre site.

If you’d like to attend the groundbreaking, it’s happening at 1 p.m. on Thursday, November 2.