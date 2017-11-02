Columbia Police Seek Suspect Wanted in “Several” Crimes

Rob Dew

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Columbia police are looking for a man in connection with several recent property crimes.

Investigators say on October 3rd Marcus Drayton broke into a woman’s home on College St. and stole her purse while she slept.

Minutes later, police say Drayton was seen on a surveillance camera at a nearby ATM stealing the woman’s money.

Investigators say Drayton also stole a truck on Gervais St. on October 23rd.

If you know where Marcus Drayton is call the Columbia Police Department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Share

Related

Fifth Suspect Arrested in Vista Shooting
Coca-Cola Consolidated Building New Distribution C...
‘Lion King’ Cast Announced, Beyonce to...
Newberry Sherriff’s Dept. Sets up Prescripti...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android