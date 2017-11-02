Columbia Police Seek Suspect Wanted in “Several” Crimes
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Columbia police are looking for a man in connection with several recent property crimes.
Investigators say on October 3rd Marcus Drayton broke into a woman’s home on College St. and stole her purse while she slept.
Minutes later, police say Drayton was seen on a surveillance camera at a nearby ATM stealing the woman’s money.
Investigators say Drayton also stole a truck on Gervais St. on October 23rd.
If you know where Marcus Drayton is call the Columbia Police Department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.