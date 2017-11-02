Fifth Suspect Arrested in Vista Shooting

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia police say a fifth suspect is in custody in connection with a shooting in the Vista that injured eight people.

Investigators say Jenorris Lartman is charged with seven counts of attempted murder.

Lartman, who was also injured in the shooting was released from the hospital Thursday and taken into custody.

Just after 2am on September 16th police say gunfire erupted between two groups of people outside of The Empire Supper Club on Lady Street.