Former Clemson Tiger Deshaun Watson may have torn his ACL during Texans practice

BY: TYRIA GOINES

HOUSTON, T.X. — Houston Texans fear rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a torn ACL in practice Thursday.

Watson will undergo an MRI to confirm the injury next, per Rapoport. He suffered the injury on a non-contact play. If the MRI confirms the injury, Watson’s remarkable rookie season will be over.

Watson was coming off the most impressive performance of his young career before suffering the injury. He passed for 402 yards and four touchdowns in the Texans’ 41-38 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in one of the most exciting games of the season.

The performance helped make him the first rookie quarterback to ever win AFC Offensive Player of the Month honors on Thursday. He also was named the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Month of October.

Watson passed for 1,699 yards over six games and is tied for the NFL lead in passing touchdowns with 19.

With Watson out for the Texans, Tom Savage takes over starting quarterback duties for the Texans, starting with Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. Savage was benched midway through the Texans’ Week 1 loss to the Jaguars.

Watson pervioulsy played with a torn ACL before during his freshman year as Clemson Tigers quarterback, succeeding to help in the victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks in 2014. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney confirmed he did play the game with a torn ACL. Watson also suffered a sprained knee against Georgia Tech before the game against South Carolina was told that with a brace securing the knee, Watson could continue to play without risking additional damage.

He was 14-of-19 for 269 yards and two touchdowns and rushed five times for 13 yards, scoring twice more in Clemson’s 35-17 win, its first over the Gamecocks at the time since 2008. Watson left the game twice, including an early trip to the locker room at the end of the first half, but returned each time.

The NFL contributed to the publishing of this article.