Gamecocks basketball teams to raise NCAA banners at home openers

BY: TYRIA GOINES

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina men’s and women’s basketball will unveil banners celebrating their 2017 NCAA Tournament successes at their first home games of the 2017-18 season.

The national champion women’s basketball team will have the first unveiling prior to their season opener on Friday, Nov. 10, against Alabama State. The Gamecocks will highlight banners celebrating their national title as well as their fans’ third-straight season leading the nation in attendance, and team members will also receive their SEC championship rings. With tipoff for the game at 7 p.m., the banner and ring ceremonies will take place at approximately 6:45 p.m. Members of the 2016-17 championship team who are no longer on the Gamecocks’ roster will be in attendance.

South Carolina men’s basketball will raise its 2017 NCAA Final Four banner prior to its home opener on Mon., Nov. 13, against Western Michigan, to celebrate the program’s first ever appearance in the national semifinals. Tip-off versus the Broncos is slated for 8 p.m., and fans should plan to arrive early for the banner unveiling at approximately 7:45 p.m. Depending on schedules, some members of the 2016-17 squad who are no longer on the roster may be in attendance.

