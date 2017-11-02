Gamecocks tasked with stopping powerful Georgia rush attack

Georgia running back Nick Chubb is almost unstoppable.

He ranks only second in Georgia history in rushing yards, behind former Bulldog and Heisman-winning running back Herschel Walker.

Chubb has over 4,100 rushing yards in his career, but his backup, Sony Michel is also on track for a 1,000-yard season, which makes the Gamecocks’ task of stopping the run an enormous challenge.

