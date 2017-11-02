Gamecocks tight end Hayden Hurst nominated for Burlsworth trophy

BY: TYRIA GOINES

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For the second-straight year, University of South Carolina tight end Hayden Hurst has been nominated for the Burlsworth Trophy, according to the Springdale (Ark.) Rotary Club.

The Burlsworth Trophy is named in honor of Brandon Burlsworth, former University of Arkansas walk-on and All-American offensive lineman.

The Burlsworth Trophy is given to the most outstanding football player in America who began his career as a walk-on and has shown outstanding performance on the field. Each nominee must have begun his first season of participation with FBS program without financial aid of any kind from his university’s athletic department. Burlsworth’s life is also the subject of a major motion picture, “GREATER,” which was released last year.

Hurst, a 6-5, 250-pound junior, is a former professional baseball player who walked on to the Carolina football program in the summer of 2015. He has played his way into the Gamecock record books as one of the top tight ends in school history, and is a candidate for postseason honors this year.

“In the eighth year of this award, I continue to be in awe of the work ethic and determination of all our nominees.” said Marty Burlsworth, CEO and founder of the Burlsworth Foundation and older brother of Brandon. “Beginning their college career as a walk-on and overcoming incredible obstacles is truly inspiring.”

The Brandon Burlsworth Foundation, in conjunction with Springdale Rotary Club, will host an awards ceremony on December 4, 2017 in Springdale, Ark. to honor the three finalists and to announce the 2017 winner.

More information about the Brandon Burlsworth Foundation:

Without one D1 scholarship offer, Brandon Burlsworth walked on at the University of Arkansas in 1994. He became a three-year starter and was eventually named an All-American in 1998. Burlsworth was selected as the 63rd overall pick by the Indianapolis Colts in the 1999 NFL draft, but was tragically killed in a car accident 11 days later. The Burlsworth Foundation was created in his memory and supports the physical and spiritual needs of children, in particular those children who have limited opportunities.