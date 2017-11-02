Governor McMaster Announces Broadband Network for First Responders Coming to South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- A new broadband system is coming to our state, hoping to make sure first respond can communicate efficiently in times of danger.
South Carolina became the 30th state in the nation to adopt a network plan that helps emergency personnel respond in a faster amount of time Thursday.
Governor Henry McMaster said last week, our state opted into an AT&T broadband system that will allow public safety officials to have priority over other cellphone users.
Local agencies say the network will be a great resource to law enforcement in handling disasters here. “When we had the flood, we were concerned about some of the structural integrity of the bridges and if we should close them. We were trying to text pictures to DOT and county engineers, and in many cases we weren’t able to do that because of high usage of the cell phone. This will prioritize that and give us that opportunity,” said Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster.