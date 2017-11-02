Leukemia And Lymphoma Society Lights Path To Cure From State House

Columbia, SC (WOLO)– The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society held their Light The Night event where hundreds of lanterns lit a path to a cure. The white ones were for survivors, red ones were for supporters, and yellow ones in memory of those we lost along the way.

“It was very hard. It was a year-long process and he went into remission and then it came back,” Miranda Smith said fighting back tears. Smith lost her father, in 2009. A painful memory that brings back tears after a hard fought fight.

“I am a survivor,” Kori Viehweg said. “I was diagnosed with Chronic Milon Leukemia just two months after my daughter was born in 2014.” Viehweg is the honorary hero of the night, selected to lead the walk around the State House, with her 3-year-old daughter and family by her side. A task she knows means a lot to the more than 750 in attendance.

“Be here in to help people in their journey and let them know it’s going to be okay with the help of Leukemia, Lymphoma Society,” Viehweg said.

One of the families following her lead is the Watts family. Two-year-old Collins has diagnosed a year ago, almost exactly to the day.

“If you didn’t know anything about her, you’d think she was normal. A normal little two-year-old, she’s full throttle,” John West said, Collins’ dad said.

They are walking so that no other full-throttle child has to go through the illness and no family has to hear the words that change everything.

“Heartbreaking, it was very devastating for us,” John said.

“No parent wants to hear their child has cancer,” Collins’ mom said.

The Light The Night event hoped to raise $300,000 but fell just short of their goal, ending the night with $213,332. If you want to make a donation to make a difference in someone’s life, you still have a chance. Donations are accepted through the end of the year. Click here to donate.

“I hope I have 20-30 people with me next year. That would be great,” Smith said.

“They have your back. Our community has your back and all you have to do is ask for the help and it’s there,” Viehweg said.

Not only do the lanterns symbolize hope, they represent a light on the path to a cure.