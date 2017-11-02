Lexington Police Hold Fallen Trooper Benefit Luncheon

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Lexington Police Department is reaching out to the family of a State Trooper who died in the line of duty last month.

A luncheon was held Thursday afternoon at the Town of Lexington Municipal Complex to benefit the family of Trooper Daniel Rebman.

Rebman was killed when a truck crashed into his patrol car on I-385.

Officers we spoke with say the law enforcement community takes care of their own.

If you couldn’t make it, but still want to help the Rebman family you can donate: Trooper Daniel Rebman Memorial Fund at first citizens banks across the state. Or donate to the go fund me page.