Lexington Police Hold Fallen Trooper Benefit Luncheon

Crysty Vaughan

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Lexington Police Department is reaching out to the family of a State Trooper who died in the line of duty last month.
A luncheon was held Thursday afternoon at the Town of Lexington Municipal Complex to benefit the family of Trooper Daniel Rebman.
Rebman was killed when a truck crashed into his patrol car on I-385.
Officers we spoke with say the law enforcement community takes care of their own.

If you couldn’t make it, but still want to help the Rebman family you can donate: Trooper Daniel Rebman Memorial Fund at first citizens banks across the state. Or donate to the go fund me page.

Share

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android