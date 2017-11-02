Newberry Sherriff’s Dept. Sets up Prescription Drug Drop Box

NEWBERRY, SC (WOLO)– The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is prescribing you with options to get rid of prescription drugs.

In an effort to keep these drugs out of the wrong hands, a prescription drug drop box is now at the the Sheriff’s office at 550 Wilson road. The Sheriff’s department says Westview Behavioral Center was able to obtain a grant for the drug take back box.

You can drop off any prescription drugs Monday through Friday from 8:30am-5pm.

You may schedule an after-hours appointment by contacting the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 321-2211.

