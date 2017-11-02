Remington College Offers Free Haircuts for Veterans in November

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Veterans can get a free haircut at Remington College, Columbia, this month.

The school wants to thank our heroes by paying it forward with some pampering.

Veterans can receive one free service…. either a haircut, shampoo, makeup application or facial.

Additionally, anyone who brings in a canned good is eligible for a for a free cut, manicure or pedicure.

Remington College is open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday for appointments.