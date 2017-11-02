Remington College Offers Free Haircuts for Veterans in November

Crysty Vaughan

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Veterans can get a free haircut at Remington College, Columbia, this month.
The school wants to thank our heroes by paying it forward with some pampering.
Veterans can receive one free service…. either a haircut, shampoo, makeup application or facial.
Additionally, anyone who brings in a canned good is eligible for a for a free cut, manicure or pedicure.

Remington College is open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday for appointments.

Share

Related

Lexington Police Hold Fallen Trooper Benefit Lunch...
Governor McMaster Announces Broadband Network for ...
Fifth Suspect Arrested in Vista Shooting
Columbia Police Seek Suspect Wanted in “Seve...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android