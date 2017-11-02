S.C. National Guard soldiers to return from Puerto Rico

Around 150 South Carolina National Guard soldiers will return from Puerto Rico, Thursday, after deploying there in early October to help with recovery efforts post-Hurricane Maria.

A guard spokeswoman said the engineers were part of a multi-state engineer task force, comprised of soldiers from North Carolina, Louisiana and the New York Army National Guard.

The soldiers have been clearing roads, reaching areas cut off during the storm, along with clearing debris and restoring infrastructure.

The S.C. soldiers are assigned to the 122nd Engineer Battalion, headquartered in Edgefield, and the 178th Engineer Battalion in Rock Hill.