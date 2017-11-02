State Lawmaker Confrontation Investigation Nearing End

Josh Berry

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – The investigation into a confrontation between two lawmakers inside the Statehouse is coming to a close.

Sheriff Leon Lott gave the update Thursday (11/2) on the probe into whether or not Orangeburg Representative Jerry Govan assaulted his fellow Orangeburg County Rep Gilda Cobb-Hunter.

The reported confrontation happened on May 11.

Cobb-Hunter says Govan grabbed her wrist and twisted it during an argument over school consolidation.

Govan disputes that claim.

