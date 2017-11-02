Update: Suspects Arrested in Traffic Stop Id’d

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department says a routine traffic stop landed two men behind bars. According to authorities, the duo was traveling in the 55 hundred block of North Main Street when police stop the car for speeding.

Officials say once they approached the car there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Columbia Police requested the help of additional officers who assisted in a search that authorities say led to the discovery of marijuana, a white powdery substance that has been submitted for testing, and a gun.

Police took 30 year old Charlie Denzell Mitchell into custody to face several charges including speeding, driving under suspension, driving without insurance and simple possession of marijuana. His passenger, Edward Laverne Glover, Jr. has been charged with simple possession of marijuana.

Columbia Police says additional charges are pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation.

