West Columbia PD Participate in No-Shave November

West Columbia, SC (WOLO) – A hairy situation is happening at the West Columbia Police Department.For the first time, the department is waving their grooming policy to participate in No-Shave November.

The West Columbia Police Department (WCPD) is growing hair to raise money for No-Shave.org (benefitting Colorectal Cancer Research, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, and Prevent Cancer Foundation) and the West Columbia Police Officers Foundation.

Thirty-five members of WCPD will begin growing their beards or goatees and donating $1 per day to raise funds for these causes, waiving the department’s grooming policy.

Corporal David Myers put in the request for the department to take part in No-shave November.

“I had an experience with another agency where they did it, and I was inspired by it,” Myers said. “I wasn’t too hopeful that it would get approved but I put together a proposal and submitted through chain of command and we’re doing it.”

Officers do admit while this is for a good cause there will be some trash talking..

“There will probably be a few nicknames that come out of this such as patches, or something like that,” Myers said.

“Got the joke from the wife, [saying, I] probably won’t get kisses and things like that,” Detective Chris Morris said jokingly.

Officers say members of the public and surrounding communities are encouraged to donate money to support the WCPD team to continue growing their beards and goatees bringing awareness to Cancer Research. Donations can be mailed or delivered to: City of West Columbia, P.O. Box 4044, West Columbia, SC 29171 (Make your donation check to either No-Shave November or WCPOF)