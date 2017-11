Couple Charged with Death of Vunerable Adult

Saluda County, SC (WOLO) — A Saluda County man and his wife are in custody tonight accused of abusing the man’s elderly father ultimately leading to his death.

Investigators with sled say Donald and Kathy Chewning each face up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

According to sled the victim was tied to a bed with zip ties, and his mouth and eyes were covered with duct tape and rags.