Deputies investigate two incidents outside El Cheapo within half hour

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies say they’re investigating two separate incidents that happened at the El Cheapo gas station, at 6932 Fayetteville Rd., within 30 minutes of one other.

Authorities said the first happened around 7:15 p.m.,when a woman walked out of the store, got into her car and as she drove away in it, was shot at by a suspect in another car driving by.

RCSD said the incident is stemming from an ongoing altercation between the woman and suspect, who has not been detained by police at this point.

About a half hour later, at 7:45 p.m., deputies said a man walked out of the convenience store and was assaulted by another man, so he fought back.

If you know anything about either of these incidents, call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.