Friday Morning Menu

Find out what is happening around town this Friday morning!

Head out to one of the fastest growing festivals in Columbia. The ‘Korean Festival’ is happening Saturday from 11:00a.m. to 6:00p.m. on Richland Street. There will be special attractions, musical acts and some of the best Korean cuisine. The ‘Korean Festival’ celebrates the Korean community’s rich heritage, culture and traditions.

Join the community in a competition to build the next group of startups. Calling all students, teachers, business owners and anyone with an idea for a new product or service. Soda City ‘Start Up’ is happening Saturday night at USC’S Darla Moore School of Business from 5:00-10:00P.M. Tickets start at $15.

The Fest is back! The City of West Columbia’s ‘Fall Back Festival’ is happening tonight from 6:00-9:00p.m. on State Street. Food and drinks will be provided by Pawleys Front Porch, State Street Pub, Cafe Strudel and more. There will also be music and live mural art.