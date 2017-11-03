Gamecocks reveal uniform combinations for Saturday’s game at Georgia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Gamecocks have released their uniform combinations for Saturday’s game against top-ranked Georgia in Athens.

Carolina will go with the all white with the garnet helmets, letters and numerals.

#Gamecocks going with the all white with garnet helmets, letters and numerals for Saturday’s game at #Georgia.pic.twitter.com/BSMvrrnjm1 — Mike Gillespie (@MikeABCColumbia) November 3, 2017

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. Tune in to Gamecock Saturday Night after the day in football on ABC Columbia for highlights and reaction from Athens.