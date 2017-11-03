Gamecocks reveal uniform combinations for Saturday’s game at Georgia

Mike Gillespie

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Gamecocks have released their uniform combinations for Saturday’s game against top-ranked Georgia in Athens.

Carolina will go with the all white with the garnet helmets, letters and numerals.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. Tune in to Gamecock Saturday Night after the day in football on ABC Columbia for highlights and reaction from Athens.

Share

Related

Gamecocks women’s basketball hosts Coker in ...
Gamecocks men’s soccer travel to UAB for reg...
Gamecocks tasked with stopping powerful Georgia ru...
Gamecocks keeping the offensive balance Saturday v...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android