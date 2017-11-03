Man Accused of Sexual Assault Allegedly Stabbed by Victim’s Mother

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Lt. Curtis Wilson tells ABC Columbia News that just before 9 Thursday night a 13 year old girl claimed she was being sexually assaulted by a man in the 76 hundred block of Garner’s Ferry Road. Authorities say the teenage victim ran from that unit in which the incident allegedly took place to her home, in the same apartment complex.

Once she arrived home, Deputies say the teen told her mother who confronted the suspect. Officials say a verbal altercation turned physical when Wilson says the mother stabbed the suspect in the upper body.

The suspect turned victim has been transported to an area hospital with what authorities say are non life threatening injuries.

