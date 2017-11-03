Man hit by gunfire during drive-by shooting outside barber shop

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One man was hit in the lower body during a drive-by shooting outside a barber shop on Trotter Road, Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies said.

Authorities said it happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night at 4012 Trotter Rd.

RCSD said multiple rounds of gunfire came from the vehicle, which drove away from the scene.

Prior to responding, deputies said they were in the Grey Bark area on a different shots fired call.

If you know anything about this case, call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.