The Planet is Warming – And Humans Are the Cause

The planet is warming and humans are the cause. That’s what 13 federal agencies concluded in a report that was published today. Those agencies include Department of Defense, Department of Energy, Department of Transportation, Department of Agriculture, NASA, National Science Foundation, and the Environmental Protection Agency, to name a some. For a look at the executive summary check out this link: https://science2017.globalchange.gov/chapter/executive-summary/