Police Investigating Death of Infant

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO)– Lexington Police are investigating the death of an infant.

Investigators say it happened early Friday morning.

At around 5:30 this morning police say they responded to the 100 block of Industrial Dr. in the Hickory Hills Mobile Home Park to an infant in possible cardiac arrest.

When emergency personnel responded they found the two week old baby boy unresponsive.

He was taken to Lexington Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The child’s death is under investigation by the Lexington Co. Police Dept. and SLED.

 

 

 

