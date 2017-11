Police Investigating Death of 2-year-old

CHESTER, SC (WOLO) – Police in Chester say a two-year-old died Thursday (11/2).

Neighbors say the toddler appeared well hours earlier, even fine enough to go trick or treating.

Police say the girl’s father and his girlfriend tried to wake her up and couldn’t.

Investigators say they called 911. The girl was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

It could be several days before a cause of death is known.